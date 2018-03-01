ICE raids and rumors paralyze San Jose communities

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 232 people in Northern California during a four-day operation that ended Wednesday.
ICE reported the following: "During the operation, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 232 individuals for violating U.S. immigration laws. Of those arrested, 180 were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed from the United States and returned illegally. 115 had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors."
Santa Clara County's Rapid Response Network (volunteers who respond to reported ICE action and act as observers) tells ABC7 News at least 7 people were arrested in San Jose.
Over the same time period, the network received more than 350 calls from people-some who had a relative detained, others who just wanted to know about a rumor of ICE activity in their neighborhood.
Community organizer, Jesus Ruiz, said the rumors paralyze the community.
Parents don't want to take their kids to school. People don't want to go to work.
Immigrant advocacy group, SIREN, is working to ensure families are prepared should a parent, or both parents, be arrested.
SIREN held one of its first Family Preparedness Workshops Thursday night.
Organizer Erica Leyva said parents should have guardian contact information on hand and their children's documentation in a folder.
