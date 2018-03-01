  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Debate rages over controversial rodeo events in Hayward

EMBED </>More Videos

There were some tense moments Thursday night at the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
There were some tense moments Thursday night at the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District. Some animal rights advocates demanded the board ban or change certain events at the upcoming rodeo this May.

The debate over specific rodeo events like "mutton busting," where children ride sheep, "wild cow milking," where a beef cow is forcefully taken down and then milked, and "goat tying," where baby goats are thrown to the ground and tied up -- up to five times during a single rodeo.

These issues were center stage during a special hearing at Hayward's Recreation and Park District.

"They're going to the slaughterhouse anyway, so we're going to abuse them, terrorize them for entertainment before we eat them," questioned Eric Mills of Action for Animals. "Jesus, what's the matter with us."

Action for Animals wanted the board to take major steps before May's annual Rowell Ranch Rodeo. But in the room, ranchers and rodeo supporters were the majority.

"My oldest turned four and is so excited to do mutton busting," said ranch owner Brooke Fagundes.

Vets also testified that some of these events are not only outdated but harmful to animals. "The videos of milking cows, mutton busting, and goat tying show intentional actions of physical pain and suffering," said Veterinarian Jim Reynolds.

In the end, the board voted four to one to continue to allow the controversial rodeo events.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animal rights.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal rightsanimal abuseanimal crueltyanimals in perilwild animalscowfarmingbay area eventswhere you liveHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video