  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Howling winds, saturated soil causes trees to topple across Bay Area

(KGO-TV)

By
Howling winds and saturated soil caused some trees to come down in the Bay Area.

A 100 foot tree came down in the storm on Occidental Road in Occidental in the North Bay. This one brought down power lines 1,500 homes lost power in Sonoma County.

FORECAST: Wind, rain return to Bay Area

Another tree fell across Castle Crest Road in Alamo and cut off access to dozens of homes. No one was hurt.

Santa Rosa crews have been worried about rain and run off. They had city street workers on call last night in case of problems, but they didn't need to call them in.

They were relieved that yesterday's rain didn't come down too quickly and overwhelm the system. But they are also concerned about the predicted wind gusts this storm is supposed to bring and what that could do to the trees that died during the fires.

RELATED: Crews in North Bay on alert as storm moves in

They are watching closely for any downed trees that could cause problems. Officials say the fires caused an unprecedented amount of green waste. They have about 10,000 trees that have been tagged for removal.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudySanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Crews in North Bay on alert as storm moves in
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos