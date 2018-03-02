  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Santa Rosa armored car facility

Santa Rosa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at an armored car facility on North Point Parkway Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at an armored car facility Friday morning.

Police said they received a report of a hold-up alarm at the GardaWorld armored vehicle facility located on Northpoint Parkway.

Officials said one Santa Rosa officer arrived on the scene at approximately 2:56 a.m. to investigate the alarm.

Police said the officer saw two suspects exiting the business, where at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and brandished the firearm at the officer. Then, the officer fired multiple shots at the armed suspect who then ran to a nearby creek.

When additional officers arrived on scene, they took the suspect into custody.

Police said they located a firearm near the suspect, and also provided immediate medical care.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said they found an additional suspect hiding inside of the GardaWorld facility, and took him into custody.

Two GardaWorld employees were located inside the business, but were unharmed.

Officials said the second suspect and officer were not injured in the shooting.


ABC7 News spoke with a resident who said a bullet shot through his home and lodged inside of his televsion.
