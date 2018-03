There are new developments regarding a popular Instant Pot that's said to overheat.A voluntary recall has been issued for the Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicooker.About 104,000 of these were sold at Walmart between August and January. If you own one, return it to get a free replacement.The multicooker's distributer got more than 100 reports of the device overheating - five incidents resulted in minor property damage.