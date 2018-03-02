  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

Florida teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen who thought he had flu finds out it was cancer (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A 16-year-old boy who was told by doctors he had the flu found out he was really battling stage 4B Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Hunter Brady says that before his cancer diagnosis he kept having night sweats and medicine didn't help.

His mother Cheryl took him to the ER, and that's when they found out Hodgkins Lymphoma was taking over his body.

RELATED: Man loses 9 fingers, both legs due to flu complications

"We weren't aware at the time his right lung was collapsed and his left lung was 30 percent collapsed. He was having trouble breathing," she said.

Hunter is receiving rounds of chemotherapy and has endured multiple surgeries and a blood transfusion.

Another teen he's never met also tried to bully him on social media.

RELATED: Cancer-stricken woman lives out dream after being showered with puppies

"He said I deserved cancer, and I told him I really didn't care what he said. I really don't," Hunter said.

Hunter said he has faith he will recover and wants to become a pastor.

Click here for more stories related to the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldcancerfluteenillnessFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video