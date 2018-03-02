  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored

566 N 7th St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,450. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

566 N 7th St.




Listed at $850 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 566 N 7th St. in San Jose - Northside, is 65.3 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $2,450 / month.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

11841 Southwood Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 372-square-foot studio is located at 11841 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North.

The building features assigned parking. The spacious unit has stainless steel appliances, a kitchenette, three storage closets, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.

(Here's the listing.)

11730 Southwood Dr.




This studio apartment, situated at 11730 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North, is listed for $1,600 / month for its 535 square feet of space.

In the sunny cottage, the listing promises hardwood flooring, garden access and ceiling fans. The unit has a private yard. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

7213 Rainbow Dr.




And here's a studio apartment at 7213 Rainbow Dr. in Calabazas, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,695 / month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1895 Curtner Ave.



Over at 1895 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3226 Kimber Ct. in Cambrian Park.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a carport and outdoor space. In the sunny unit, you're promised a balcony, a dishwasher, a storage closet, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
