  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese Restaurant 'Tram Chim' Debuts In East San Jose

Photo: Manda Bear B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 989 Story Rd. in East San Jose, the new arrival is called Tram Chim.

Located in the formerPho Tick Tock space, which closed in January, Tram Chim specializes in traditional pho and rice plates.

On the menu, look for dishes like rare filet mignon noodle soup, the hu tieu pork noodle soup and a barbecued pork chop rice plate with white rice and vegetables.

There's a selection of sides on offer, too, like vegetarian spring rolls, truffle-garlic fries and beef tendon salad with banana blossoms.

The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sara G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "I ordered the wonton pho and their chicken wings, both were cooked very well and had amazing home-cooked flavor. Their service could have been a bit better, but I enjoyed the chill atmosphere and comfort. I will definitely come again!"

And Tiffany N. said: "Hosted a baby shower party and this place is the best! Got the entire room to ourselves, with excellent service and amazing food. Already booked my next party here since the menu has so many options."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tram Chim is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-noon, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos