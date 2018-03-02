March miracle in Tahoe mountains: Snow

Interstate 80 re-opened at 8 AM Friday but there were icy roads and lots of snow to contend with for drivers. It was slow going to Tahoe. Caltrans enforced chain controls at only 3800 feet. Spin outs littered the I 80 corridor. CHP says road surfaces iced over during the night making them harder to plow today.jOn a residential street in Soda Springs, it was peaceful. Quiet snow falling, big beautiful flakes as snow piled up on balconies and obscured driveways. It was too much for this coke truck that drifted off the delivery route and got stuck.residents struggled with snow shovels trying to keep up.According to sugar bowl resort, over 50 inches of the white stuff has fallen since Wednesday with more on the way tonight. It's the kind of powdery snow skiers and snowboarders love. It's accumulating quickly and the wind is picking up.Jon Slaughter with Sugar bowl was up on the slopes and said snow was piled into deep 6-foot drifts making for dream skiing conditionsThe resort expects big crowds up here by Sunday, bringing financial relief from a warm dry winter that stymied business. And another storm they say could dump up to another 10 feet by late next week. Californians can rejoice. Snow means water and drought relief. A March miracle.