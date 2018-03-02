  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SF Weekend: Annual Black Cuisine Festival, Dash & Splash 5K, More

Photo: Special Olympics Northern California / Flickr

By Hoodline
(A winter storm moved in after we lined up an extensive list of goings-on for this weekend, so be advised that some of these events are subject to change.)

Since most attendees plan to get wet, tomorrow morning's Dash & Splash 5k in Aquatic Park is still on, with proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics of Northern California.

In the afternoon, head to Bayview for the 38th Annual Black Cuisine Festival, which is raising funds for Bayview Senior Services. Saturday evening, a Castro drag show fundraiser is raising funds for the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy. Lastly, there's a fundraising effort for Diabetes in Parkside which includes an adapted yoga class and a cooking workshop.

Also on tap this weekend: celebrate American Tulip Day with 100,000 flowers on display in Union Square, take in a vintage baseball game in Golden Gate Park, browse an interactive hip-hop culture art exhibit at the Asian Art Museum and join a bike tour of city parks in the Dogpatch.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Friday, March 2














Saturday, March 3




















Sunday, March 4




















To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

The San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline media partner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos