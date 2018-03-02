  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OSCARS

Sam Rockwell's alma mater in San Francisco hoping for Oscar glory

EMBED </>More Videos

For many people, there's that familiar feeling of anticipation leading up to the Academy Awards. But for students at San Francisco's Ruth Asawa School of The Arts, this year's Oscars have special meaning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For many people, there's that familiar feeling of anticipation leading up to the Academy Awards. But for students at San Francisco's Ruth Asawa School of The Arts, this year's Oscars have special meaning.

RELATED: Bay Area sound mixers nominated for Oscars

"I would love to have a SOTA alum win," says Tommye Finan, a SOTA senior. "That would be amazing."

Sam Rockwell attended SOTA in the mid-1980's before moving to New York and Los Angeles to pursue his dream of making it onto the big screen.

Rockwell is nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri." The Bay Area native plays the complicated and anti-hero role of Jason Dixon, a violent and racist small-town police officer.

"For some people it's such a big struggle, but if Sam Rockwell, who came from here can do it, then you know, we have a chance of doing it too," said SOTA senior Maximilian Itsikson.

RELATED: Bay Area winery unveils wines to be poured exclusively at the Oscars

Some of Rockwell's previous SOTA classmates aren't surprised by his success this awards season.

"He started his career slowly through independent work," says San Francisco resident and SOTA graduate Gerri Lawlor. "People could get to know who he was and write specifically for him, and get the interest of people who were really big in the business."

Rockwell was previously awarded the best supporting actor prizes at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes for his work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Oscars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsactormovie newsmovieswhere you liveaward showsartthe artsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
Famed artist animates Walt Disney Family Museum
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Seeing stars in Marin County, Oscar winner Frances McDormand is now a local
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video