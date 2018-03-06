Wine pairings with a cannabis twist

Just as wine has distinctive aromas and flavors, so does cannabis. Here are some tips for pairing the right cannabis with the right glass of wine.Look for wines that have similar aromas and similar effects.A light-bodied white wine with aromas of mango, pineapple and tropical fruits followed by hints of lemon and citrus. When pairing with cannabis, look for a refreshing sativa strain that has high levels of myrcene or limonene to match the Chardonnay's tropical citrusy note.A sativa cannabis flower with complex fruity aromas that has banana, mango and floral flavors. Banana Mango (18.82% THC and .06% CBD) offers creative mood enhancing effects without inducing anxiety.Bright and lively on the nose with flavors of cranberry, raspberry, and mandarin orange. When pairing with cannabis, look for a hybrid strain with fruity and red berry characteristics.This indica-leaning hybrid has sweet berry aromas and flavors. Berry White (22% THC and .10% CBD) can leave users feeling sleepy, but also feeling an overall sense of happiness, almost like a glass of rose.This wine has notes of red plum, sour brandied cherries and sweet mocha with hints of tobacco and fig preserve. When pairing with cannabis, look for an indica-dominant strain with fruity and floral characteristics, but also a strain with some earthy qualities to match the Pinot's earthiness.An indica hybrid that emits a sweet, tropical aroma and a blend of fruit flavors with soft earth undertones. Diamond Zkittlez (20.8% THC and 0% CBD) has a relaxing effect. Can be used to wind down after a long day, similar to a glass of red wine.