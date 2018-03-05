Passengers, flight attendants demand airlines get tougher on sexual assault

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3180304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Imagine sitting in an airplane at 35,000 feet when suddenly the passenger next to you starts groping you. It's a scary situation that appears to be happening more often. Now a growing chorus of critics says the airline industry needs to do a better job trying to stop in-flight sexual assaults and handle them when they happen. (KGO-TV)