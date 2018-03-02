Richmond police need your help finding dog thief

Richmond police need your help finding a thief who stole a French bulldog. The entire theft of a small bulldog was caught on home security camera by the dog's owner.You can see the male suspect open the gate to a kennel containing several dogs, then reach down and pick up a french bulldog and take off.The dog's name is Mac, and he is one-and-a-half-years-old.The theft happened earlier this week on Murdock Street in Richmond near the Saint Cornelious Catholic Church.