  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Cycles Of Change' Celebrates 20 Years In Fruitvale

Photos: Cycles of Change/Facebook

By Hoodline
For twenty years, Fruitvale-based collective Cycles of Change has taught youth and adults about bicycle riding and mechanics with the goal of promoting environmentally-friendly, sustainable practices.

"We really focus on bike-oriented stuff like safety, repair, and we do have a lot of people who come back and give back," said collective member San Saephan.

The organization is a collective consisting largely of people of color who grew up in East Oakland. Saephan first got involved as a student at Roosevelt Middle School and is now part of the organization's leadership.

The group also runs The Bikery, a bike shop at 1246 23rd Ave., on the border of Fruitvale and San Antonio.

At the shop, cyclists in need can acquire free bikes, though the organization prefers to characterize them as long-term rentals in the hopes that recipients return for checkups and volunteering.


"We're just trying to eliminate a lot of the issues for why people aren't biking," said Saephan. For many Oaklanders, money is one of those barriers.

"Adults come into our shop and say, 'I don't have any form of transportation and I don't have the resources to buy one,'" said Saephan. "So we'll say, here's a bike. Here's how you lock it.' We teach them about what they need to look out for and then we provide that bike free."

The organization also offers programs and job training for Oakland youth. Cycles of Change partners with MetWest High School to offer vocational training in shop operation, customer service, bike mechanics and the general hard and soft skills required to run a business.
UpCycle program participants after receiving new bicycles. | Photo: Cycles of Change

There are plenty of affordable bikes for sale at The Bikery, but Oakland kids and adults can choose their own bike free of charge by agreeing to spend time volunteering with the organization. There's no age or income requirement to benefit.

"It doesn't really matter what their incomes are as long as they live in Oakland," said Saephan.

Under the group'sOakland UpCycle program, more than 200 low-income youth receive bicycles each year, along with training, and essentials like a helmet, lock and rack.

Cycles of Change and the other tenants of the 23rd Avenue property briefly faced an uncertain future in 2017 when the landlord put the location on the market.

After working with the Oakland Community Land Trust, however, the collective raised $90,000 to buy the site last year.

According to a fundraising page, the space will house Sustaining Ourselves Locally, a house and garden for queer and trans people of color; Shaolin Life, a martial arts studio; Liberating Ourselves Locally, a POC-led maker/hacker space, and Peacock Rebellion, an arts and healing organization for queer POC.

The Bikery (1246 23rd Ave.) is open on Saturday from 11-5, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 during winter hours, and from 3-7 in summer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos