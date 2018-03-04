  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OSCARS

Oscars 2018 on ABC7

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th Oscars on ABC7 on March 4, 2018.

RELATED: Full list of Oscars 2018 winners

Online, you were able to stream The Oscars from abc.go.com or with the ABC app. There was also a second-screen experience, The Oscars: All Access on the official Oscars website.

Follow ABC7's Dion Lim on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. She's in Hollywood, bringing you all the latest from red carpet!

Click here for a look at all our stories, videos, and photos on the Oscars.

entertainment, Oscars, celebrity, award shows, Los Angeles
