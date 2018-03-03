Leukemia patient turns lemons into record-setting donor registry

Twenty-year-old Chris Betancourt has leukemia -- and is having a hard time finding a bone marrow donor. He's been given one year to live. He and his friend Dillon Hill came up with a bucket list with one goal being to break the world record for the most bone marrow donation signups in a day.
We challenge @DemolitionRanch @AchievementHunt @bdunkelman and @RMcElhenney to make lemonade in the most creative way they can!#LemonsForLeukemia to help @onelistonelife break the world record for most bone marrow donor signups on March 1st. https://t.co/Tg1ejXTxj0 pic.twitter.com/8INtW3lBoR— One List One Life (@onelistonelife) February 2, 2018
They came up with the "Lemons for Leukemia Challenge." And it worked. Supporters helped Chris and Dillon set a world record with almost 4,000 new potential donors in 24 hours. Even celebrities like Robin Roberts and Danny Devito took the challenge.
All we can say is, THANK YOU! Thank you to each and every one of our community members and supporters for helping Chris and Dillon set a world record. We saw almost 4,000 new, potential donors join the Be The Match Registry in 24 hours! #lemonsforleukemia @onelistonelife pic.twitter.com/kp8yWcCR8Z— Be The Match (@BeTheMatch) March 2, 2018
Registry group Be the Match tweeted a big "Thank You!"
It's too late to join the record, but you can still save lives.
Click here for more information on how to help Chris' cause.