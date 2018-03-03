  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Leukemia patient turns lemons into record-setting donor registry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
You know the saying: when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. A Sacramento man is doing much more than that -- reaching an incredible goal in just 24 hours that could help save his life and others.

Twenty-year-old Chris Betancourt has leukemia -- and is having a hard time finding a bone marrow donor. He's been given one year to live. He and his friend Dillon Hill came up with a bucket list with one goal being to break the world record for the most bone marrow donation signups in a day.


They came up with the "Lemons for Leukemia Challenge." And it worked. Supporters helped Chris and Dillon set a world record with almost 4,000 new potential donors in 24 hours. Even celebrities like Robin Roberts and Danny Devito took the challenge.


Registry group Be the Match tweeted a big "Thank You!"

It's too late to join the record, but you can still save lives.

Click here for more information on how to help Chris' cause.
