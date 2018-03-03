Leukemia patient turns lemons into record-setting donor registry

We challenge @DemolitionRanch @AchievementHunt @bdunkelman and @RMcElhenney to make lemonade in the most creative way they can!#LemonsForLeukemia to help @onelistonelife break the world record for most bone marrow donor signups on March 1st. https://t.co/Tg1ejXTxj0 pic.twitter.com/8INtW3lBoR — One List One Life (@onelistonelife) February 2, 2018

All we can say is, THANK YOU! Thank you to each and every one of our community members and supporters for helping Chris and Dillon set a world record. We saw almost 4,000 new, potential donors join the Be The Match Registry in 24 hours! #lemonsforleukemia @onelistonelife pic.twitter.com/kp8yWcCR8Z — Be The Match (@BeTheMatch) March 2, 2018

You know the saying: when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. A Sacramento man is doing much more than that -- reaching an incredible goal in just 24 hours that could help save his life and others.Twenty-year-old Chris Betancourt has leukemia -- and is having a hard time finding a bone marrow donor. He's been given one year to live. He and his friend Dillon Hill came up with a bucket list with one goal being to break the world record for the most bone marrow donation signups in a day.They came up with the "Lemons for Leukemia Challenge." And it worked. Supporters helped Chris and Dillon set a world record with almost 4,000 new potential donors in 24 hours. Even celebrities like Robin Roberts and Danny Devito took the challenge.Registry group Be the Match tweeted a big "Thank You!"It's too late to join the record, but you can still save lives.