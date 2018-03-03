Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed after 'major avalanche'

(1/3) 11:50AM - Avalanche protocols were initiated immediately. The first searches with transceivers, avalanche dogs and a RECCO search have not produced any results. The third stage of the avalanche protocol involving a manual probe search is underway. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

(2/3) Three individuals were partially buried in the avalanche and were able to free themselves. Lift operations at Mammoth will be halted for the remainder of the day to focus full efforts on the site. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

(3/3) There have been no reports of missing persons. If members of the public are aware of missing friends or family, please call 760-934-0611. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

Mammoth Mountain ceased operations Saturday morning after a "major avalanche."The avalanche happened about 10:15 a.m. and the resort shut down operations shortly thereafter, officials said.No one had been reported missing as of about 11:15 a.m., but a search was launched in accordance with protocol, officials said.According to Mammoth Mountain's Twitter page, three people were partially buried in the avalanche but were able to free themselves.Local police were asking the public to steer clear of the area as emergency crews responded.Mammoth Mountain tweeted that avalanche mitigation work was being done on the upper part of the mountain when an avalanche released traveled toward ski areas.Resort representatives asked anyone with missing friends or family to call (760) 934-0611.