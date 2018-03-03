  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SEVERE WEATHER

Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed after 'major avalanche'

EMBED </>More Videos

An avalanche occurred at Mammoth Mountain ski resort about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, and the resort shut down operations shortly thereafter, officials said. (KGO-TV)

Mammoth Mountain ceased operations Saturday morning after a "major avalanche."

The avalanche happened about 10:15 a.m. and the resort shut down operations shortly thereafter, officials said.

No one had been reported missing as of about 11:15 a.m., but a search was launched in accordance with protocol, officials said.

RELATED: 1 injured, several caught in Avalanche at Squaw Valley resort near Lake Tahoe

According to Mammoth Mountain's Twitter page, three people were partially buried in the avalanche but were able to free themselves.

Local police were asking the public to steer clear of the area as emergency crews responded.

RELATED: Track the weather with the Accuweather forecast

Mammoth Mountain tweeted that avalanche mitigation work was being done on the upper part of the mountain when an avalanche released traveled toward ski areas.

Resort representatives asked anyone with missing friends or family to call (760) 934-0611.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow emergencyavalancheskiingski resortssnow stormsnowstormsevere weatherstormCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEVERE WEATHER
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
Snowboarder reportedly dies in deep California snow
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
More severe weather
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video