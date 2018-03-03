  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Bay Area's Winter Spare the Air season ends with 19 alerts

SAN FRANCISCO --
The winter Spare the Air season ended Wednesday, and 19 Spare the Air alerts were called from November through February, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

Dry weather throughout the season allowed wood smoke pollution to build up, air officials said, because of a persistent high-pressure ridge blocking storms that otherwise would have cleared the air.

"Despite the recent rain, dry, still winter weather has become the norm in the Bay Area, which significantly increases wood smoke pollution health impacts throughout the region," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

"Cleaner heating solutions are needed to protect the health of our families and neighbors inside and outside our homes," Broadbent said.

The 2017-18 season included long stretches of alerts, up to eight days in a row in December, because of unusually stagnant weather, air officials said. All 19 alerts were called in December and January. While there were 19 alerts issued the Bay Area only experienced poor air quality seven times.

The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherspare the airair qualitybay area air quality management districtgreenhouse gascarbon monoxideclimate changeSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinNapaSonomaLivermoreLos GatosHollisterSanta Cruz
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop
Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico
More weather
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos