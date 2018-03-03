  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Patrons try to save The Oasis in Menlo Park ahead of scheduled closing

An online petition to save a beloved Menlo Park restaurant has nearly 16,000 signatures. This was the last Saturday opening before The Oasis is scheduled to close on March 7. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
An online petition to save a beloved Menlo Park restaurant has nearly 16,000 signatures. This was the last Saturday opening before The Oasis is scheduled to close on March 7th.

"I flew in from Fort Collins today 'cause I had to come one more time," said Nadine Johnston, Fort Collins. The Johnston family traveled great distances to eat and drink one more time at The O, as it's known to locals.

"Daughter came all the way out from Fort Collins, son from Fremont, but they've been here since forever. She was on the bar when she was ten days old," said Daniel Johnston, a Truckee resident who raised his family in the area.

"One more last grilled cheese and beer and call it good," laughed Nadine. "It used to be grilled cheese and apple juice, but now its grilled cheese and an IPA," added Daniel.

A disagreement over the lease led the restaurant owners to notify the landlord they'll be leaving after 60 years.

RELATED: Beloved Stanford hangout closing after 60 years in business

"Older brother told me it was like a death in the family. It's really sorry to see it go," said Daniel.

For decades patrons and Stanford students have carved their names in woodwork around the restaurant. Locals say the place should be a museum. Many aren't giving up their beloved watering hole without a fight. An online petition has nearly 16,000 signatures.

"Oh yeah, I signed the online petition. The last I heard the City Manager thought that they had a new concession that was going to come in and buy the name, The Oasis trademark and so on, which would be good, but it's never going to be the same," said Daniel Johnston.

How could you duplicate a place that's woven into family memories?

"We've been married 46 years and this is one of the places we came to date," said Les Wandel, San Jose resident.

For some The Oasis is a part of their love story and they are heartbroken at the thought of letting it go.
