Snowboarder reportedly dies in deep California snow

LAKESHORE, Calif. --A newspaper says another person has died in the deep snow dropped in the California mountains by a strong winter storm.
RELATED: Bay Area couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley resort near Lake Tahoe
The Fresno Bee says Blake Smith was snowboarding with his friends at China Peak Mountain Resort when his life ended in a freak accident.
Tim Cohee, China Peak's managing partner and general manager, told the newspaper that the 36-year-old Smith was snowboarding Friday when he fell headfirst into a 5-foot embankment of fresh snow and suffocated when he couldn't free himself.
RELATED: 1 injured, several caught in Avalanche at Squaw Valley resort near Lake Tahoe
The resort had reopened just hours earlier after weeks of being shut down due to a lack of snow.
A snowboarder died a day earlier at Squaw Valley Ski Resort as the winter storm rolled through California.