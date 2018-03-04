Snowboarder reportedly dies in deep California snow

A newspaper says another person has died in the deep snow dropped in the California mountains by a strong winter storm.The Fresno Bee says Blake Smith was snowboarding with his friends at China Peak Mountain Resort when his life ended in a freak accident.Tim Cohee, China Peak's managing partner and general manager, told the newspaper that the 36-year-old Smith was snowboarding Friday when he fell headfirst into a 5-foot embankment of fresh snow and suffocated when he couldn't free himself.The resort had reopened just hours earlier after weeks of being shut down due to a lack of snow.A snowboarder died a day earlier at Squaw Valley Ski Resort as the winter storm rolled through California.