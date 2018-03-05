Warriors' JaVale McGee takes dozens of Oakland kids to see 'Black Panther'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dozens of kids in Oakland had a special day watching a movie that's not up for an Oscar -- this year. And they did it with the help of a big man with a big heart.
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee spent his Sunday at the movies with a lot of new friends.
"I just want to thank everyone for coming out. I'm glad I could be part of this," he said.
McGee sponsored a trip for a big group of Oakland youngsters to see the top grossing film in the world right now.
"We're going to see Black Panther."
The Marvel movie portrays the heroic citizens of a rich, technologically advanced African nation, with a king who doubles as a superhero.
McGee says it puts out a positive message. "It just felt right, just because it's an all-black movie, and all-black director. I feel that's just empowering and touching for kids in the inner city to see," he said.
Some of the older kids were equally excited at meeting the 7-footer known for his energy on the court and his thunderous alley-oop dunks.
"Pretty exciting 'cause like, he's somebody famous and I see him on TV, and to stand right next to him is kind of shocking," said one of the kids who went.
"I've already seen the movie, but I'm going to go see it again with the kids, it's an amazing movie," McGee said.
"Black panther" was king of the box office for a third straight weekend. The film has now grossed $500 million domestically, the third fastest film to reach that amount.
