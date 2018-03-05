  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ALDON SMITH

Aldon Smith enters rehab facility, fiancée reportedly says

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has checked into rehab after an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, his fiancee reportedly said. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has checked into rehab after an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, his fiancée told TMZ.com.

San Francisco police have sought Smith in connection with the incident, but Smith's fiancee -- who told TMZ she was the victim -- said her parents took him to rehab at his request.

RELATED: San Francisco police searching for Aldon Smith after alleged domestic violence incident

"I wish the best for Aldon. And I'm scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and (am) so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs," Smith's fiancee said.

San Francisco police identified Smith as a suspect in a statement to the San Jose Mercury News. Police said the accuser suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was last seen proposing to his girlfriend at Gary Danko restaurant just last month. But on Saturday night, there appeared to be trouble between the two and now Smith is wanted for questioning over what exactly happened.
FULL LIST: Arrests of San Francisco 49ers players since 2012

911 audio says the call came from the fiancée's fifth floor apartment on Bush Street, where Smith was violent with her before he took off through the window.


"The suspect threw her around the room, bit her on the wrist, then climbed out the window," the 911 dispatcher said.

RELATED: Oakland Raiders release Aldon Smith

Smith was a first-round draft pick by the 49ers seven years ago but was released from the team in 2015 after a string of arrests, the last one involving a hit-and-run.

He then joined the Raiders but was suspended for a year for a substance abuse violation. His trouble continued with a domestic violence investigation in Feb. 2017.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Aldon Smith.

ESPN has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSFPDpolicecrashaldon smithOakland Raidersdomestic violenceSan Francisco 49ersSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland Raiders release Aldon Smith
SFPD searching for Aldon Smith after alleged domestic violence incident
FULL LIST: SF 49er player arrests since 2012
ALDON SMITH
Former Raider Aldon Smith bails out after domestic violence arrest
Aldon Smith turns self in to police, released on $30K bond
Aldon Smith released; warrant issued on allegations of assault
Former Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio speaks out on treatment of Aldon Smith
SFPD obtain warrant for Aldon Smith's arrest
More aldon smith
SPORTS
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video