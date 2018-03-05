  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Officials: Trespasser fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

Officials say a trespasser was fatally struck by Caltrain on the tracks just south of the 22nd Street station in San Francisco Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Officials say a trespasser was fatally struck by Caltrain on the tracks in San Francisco Monday morning.

Northbound train No. 313 hit the person around 7:50 a.m. just south of the 22nd Street station in San Francisco, Caltrain officials said.

No injuries were reported among the roughly 500 people aboard the train. Trains are stopped in both directions near the collision scene, Caltrain officials said.

BART trains are providing aid for customers, who could have delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the incident, Caltrain officials said.
