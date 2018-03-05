Police are stationed at the entrance points of Rooftop Elementary School in San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood Monday to reassure parents and kids with their presence.District officials said an adult affiliated with the school made a threat against them, the school and the central district office on February 27.The person was arrested, but was released on Sunday, and that's why police are on campus.A mom told ABC7 News she is feeling a mixture of emotions seeing the officers at the school. She also added that it is alarming to see the officers armed on campus, but that it calms her a little on a day that she is very nervous about her children being at school.The district released a statement saying," as a precaution Rooftop Elementary School is taking extra steps today to ensure the safety and security of students and staff at the school. Access points to Rooftop's Burnett and Mayeda campuses are being closely monitored. SFUSD uniformed security will be present on campus and will assist in identifying visitors entering the campus at the school's main access points."San Francisco police were notified and as a precaution parents and staff were notified as well about the threat, so the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Then, the school was placed on lockout throughout the day, which means students remained inside the building, and all outside doors were locked. Normal school activities continued that day without interruption to instruction.San Francisco police apprehended the person on February 27 and the district was informed Sunday the suspect was being released.The San Francisco Unified School District is taking this matter seriously and is working in close coordination with San Francisco police, but also do not have any indication at this time that this was a credible threat.The San Francisco Unified School District is also providing extra emotional support to students and staff given the fears this incident has raised.