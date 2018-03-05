  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
VIDEO: Watch as bald eagle swoops in to grab fish

Get ready, get ready, get ready and there it goes! New video out of Montana shows a majestic bald eagle scooping up a fish for lunch. (Storyful)

MONTANA (KGO) --
Get ready, get ready, get ready and there it goes! New video out of Montana shows a bald eagle scooping up lunch.

In this case, the majestic creature's lunch was fish.

VIDEO: Bald eagle protects her eggs from snow and frigid cold

The man who took the video says he was fishing out on the lake when he spotted the eagle perched on a tree in Northwest Montana.

He placed a fish on the ice and waited.

It didn't take long before the eagle swooped it up.

