VIDEO: Watch as bald eagle swoops in to grab fish

MONTANA (KGO) --Get ready, get ready, get ready and there it goes! New video out of Montana shows a bald eagle scooping up lunch.
In this case, the majestic creature's lunch was fish.
The man who took the video says he was fishing out on the lake when he spotted the eagle perched on a tree in Northwest Montana.
He placed a fish on the ice and waited.
It didn't take long before the eagle swooped it up.
