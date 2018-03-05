FLORESVILLE, Texas --A 3-year-old boy is channeling his inner Miguel with a "Coco" inspired photo shoot.
RELATED: Marigolds, papel picado and alebrijes: The visual language of the Disney-Pixar's 'Coco'
Pixar's "Coco" took home the gold at the Oscars Sunday night, winning for Best Animated Feature. But days before the awards ceremony, photographer Megan Bowling set up a photo shoot with Brandon Urbanczyk of Floresville as he posed as Miguel from the movie.
"I knew right away we had to take the photos in Market Square. It's a perfect setting for Coco themed photos," Bowling said.
RELATED: Meet Anthony Gonzalez, the breakout star in Pixar's 'Coco'
The entire ensemble was spot on, from the red hoodie, to the guitar and the face painting by Face Paintings by Trish. They even had fake replica Mexican hairless dog from the movie.
Sunday night while accepting the award, "Coco" director Lee Unkrich honored the culture that inspired the film and sounded off on the importance of diversity in media.
RELATED: Movie-goers praise accuracy of family dynamics in Pixar's 'Coco'
"With 'Coco,' we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do," Unkrich said to applause. "Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters."
Click here for a look at more stories, videos, and photos about Pixar!