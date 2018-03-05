VIDEO: Woman finds python slithering in closet

So, let's just say you are looking in your closet and you see a nice sweater, some jeans and then the unthinkable -- a python.
This is exactly what happened to one woman, so she called a man named Stuart Mckenzie, who on March 2, made a very brave house call.
Video taken that day shows McKenzi laughing and carrying on a normal conversation as he entered a home in Queensland, Australia where a python was hanging out in a closet.
Without batting an eye, the snake wrangler removed the python and placed it safely in a snake sack.
The woman who lives there found the snake as she was going to bed.
