'Nabi Q' Brings Casual Korean Fare To East San Jose

A new Korean and barbecue spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1780 Story Rd. in East San Jose, the new arrival is called Nabi Q.
This newcomer--located in the former Precision Cutz space--specializes in Korean barbecue, fried rice and more.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as deep-fried basil chicken served with rice and vegetables, spicy pork in a sweet gochujang ginger sauce and grilled salmon steak.
There are customizable vegan options, too, like fried rice with veggies (without fried egg) and tofu with rice and vegetables.
For diners who would like to try several different offerings, there's a lunch box option where you can choose up to three menu items served with rice and veggies. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Michelle T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "The person who helped me was a very sweet lady. She gave me a sample of the barbecued chicken and it was nommy! Ultimately, I ordered the combo of spicy chicken and spicy pork (mmm spicy). It came with rice, steamed veggies, kimchi and my favorite japchae!"
Yelper John C. added: "Nice clean Korean spot with pretty good portions and a ton of rice. Go here if it's carb day! The interior is bright and clean with good service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nabi Q is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-10pm, and Sunday from 10:30am-9pm.
