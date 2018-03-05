Oakland Raiders release Aldon Smith

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Oakland Raiders tweeted Monday that they have released Aldon Smith from the team.
San Francisco police have sought Smith in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, but Smith's fiancee-who told TMZ she was the victim-said her parents took him to rehab at his request.
Smith was a first-round draft pick by the 49ers seven years ago but was released from the team in 2015 after a string of arrests, the last one involving a hit-and-run.
He then joined the Raiders but was suspended for a year for a substance abuse violation. His trouble continued with a domestic violence investigation in Feb. 2017.
