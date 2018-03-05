  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GAVIN NEWSOM

Gavin Newsom files papers to run for governor of California

EMBED </>More Videos

Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom officially filed paperwork to become a candidate for governor of California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The latest poll by the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California shows the California Governor's race to be a neck and neck contest between Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom with 23 percent of likely voters and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa with 21 percent. Could it be more than just a battle of the two men, but a battle between their cities?

Joe Mathews of Zocalo, a media and civic non profit believes the answer is a resounding yes. Matthews says how Californians feel about the rival cities could impact the Governor's race.

Mathews says, "In the entire history of the state, no Los Angeles Mayor has been elected to State-wide office. That's because people don't like Los Angeles. but the question this year is maybe that's changed because L.A. may not be the big tiger, the thing we love to hate, San Francisco has become so powerful, so rich, that maybe we hate it more."

RELATED: Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate in San Francisco

He calls San Francisco a "gilded" city with tech companies that intrude in all Californians lives and says that's leading to resentment. According to Mathews critics feel the candidates match the stereotypical images of their hometowns. He says, "Newsom is sort of aloof and cold and rich"... while the view of Villaraigosa is " that he's too street, too Latino.. too warm."

James Taylor, a political science professor at the University of San Francisco believes the average voter will focus on bread and butter issues - not regional rivalries, though he says there is a power struggle between North and South that those actively engaged in politics will take into account. "It's important to note Northern California has dominated California politics if you look at Kamala Harris, Jerry Brown, Dianne Feinstein, Barbara Lee, Barbara Boxer, and Nancy Pelosi," Taylor said.

The top two vote-getters in the June 5 primary will advance to the November election.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on politics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernorlieutenant governorcaliforniajerry brownstate politicselectionSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
14th anniversary of SF's historic move to marry same-sex couples
Lt. Gov. Newsom talks about dyslexia with ABC7
GAVIN NEWSOM
State, local leaders fire back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions
California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit
14th anniversary of SF's historic move to marry same-sex couples
SF celebrated the 'Winter of Love' 14 years ago
More gavin newsom
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video