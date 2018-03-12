  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OSCARS

VIDEO: Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters during acceptance speech

Gary Rizzo, who works at Lucasfilm in Marin, won an Oscar for sound mixing for "Dunkirk". During his acceptance speech, he gave a shoutout to his daughters. (KGO)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
From Frances McDormand to Sam Rockwell, several people with Bay Area ties won awards at the 90th Oscars.

That list includes Gary Rizzo, who works at Lucasfilm in Marin. He won for sound mixing for "Dunkirk".

During his acceptance speech, Rizzo gave a shoutout to his daughters.

"To my daughters, Luciana and Devon, I love you. Hang on to your dreams. They are so, so valuable," he said.

ABC7's Dion Lim caught up with Luciana after the ceremony.

Luciana: "Being here was really cool."
Dion: "What do you want to say about your dad."
Luciana: "He's really good at what he does and I hope he does other great things in the future."

