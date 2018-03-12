LOS ANGELES (KGO) --From Frances McDormand to Sam Rockwell, several people with Bay Area ties won awards at the 90th Oscars.
That list includes Gary Rizzo, who works at Lucasfilm in Marin. He won for sound mixing for "Dunkirk".
During his acceptance speech, Rizzo gave a shoutout to his daughters.
"To my daughters, Luciana and Devon, I love you. Hang on to your dreams. They are so, so valuable," he said.
ABC7's Dion Lim caught up with Luciana after the ceremony.
Luciana: "Being here was really cool."
Dion: "What do you want to say about your dad."
Luciana: "He's really good at what he does and I hope he does other great things in the future."
