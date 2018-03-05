  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Thousands sign petition calling for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for a national holiday in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

RELATED: Bay Area leaders remember Billy Graham

According to WSOC, the Change.org petition addressed to President Donald Trump was created six days ago by user Kyle Siler. Senators Thom Tillis, Richard Burr and Jerry Tillman were also addressed in the petition.

RELATED: 'A very special man': Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death

It had more than 42,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

Graham was laid to rest Friday next to his beloved wife, Ruth, at the library that bears his name in west Charlotte.

PHOTOS: Remembering Rev. Billy Graham
