SFPD obtain warrant for Aldon Smith's arrest

San Francisco police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith following an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred Saturday.San Francisco police have sought Smith in connection with the incident, but Smith's fiancee -- who told TMZ she was the victim -- said her parents took him to rehab at his request.The misdemeanor charges listed on the warrant include willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.San Francisco police identified Smith as a suspect in a statement to the San Jose Mercury News. Police said the accuser suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Smith was a first-round draft pick by the 49ers seven years ago but was released from the team in 2015 after a string of arrests, the last one involving a hit-and-run.He then joined the Raiders but was suspended for a year for a substance abuse violation. His trouble continued with a domestic violence investigation in Feb. 2017.The Raiders tweeted Monday that they had released Smith.