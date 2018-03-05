  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Consumer Catch-up: High chair recall, Americans using less gas, Amazon banking

Graco high chair recall

Baby product company Graco is recalling one of its high chairs after five children sitting in it tipped over.

The table-to-table six-in-one high chair was sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 - December 2017. About 36,000 were sold in the United States with another 3,200 sold in Canada.

The issue is with a rear leg that can turn out of position and cause the chair to fall. Graco is advising owners to stop using the chair immediately.

Customers who contact the company will receive a free repair kit with installation instructions.

The children who were hurt in the chair suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Americans using less gas

We used less gasoline last year than in 2016. A new report from Bloomberg says it was a small decrease, just .0006 percent less when compared to 2016.

Why the change? Oil prices went up which caused people to economize, and some immigrants drove less, apprehensive after President Trump took office.

Gasoline usage is expected to rise again this year.

Amazon considering checking accounts

Amazon continues to spread out. Reports are surfacing tonight that it is looking to offer checking account-like products.

Walmart is already offering a similar service.

Amazon recently announced it is looking to start its own package delivery service, competing with UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service.

In January, the company said was joining with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan to form a company to cut health costs for hundreds of thousands of their employees.

Major corporations are beginning to poach customers from other industries.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

