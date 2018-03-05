Silence breaker Adama Iwu discusses activism, Me Too movement

After an incredible show of activism at the Oscars this year, the Me Too and Time's Up movements have taken Hollywood's fight against sexual misconduct to a new level of awareness.To speak on the steps toward equality, fair treatment, and protection for women in the workplace is Adama Iwu, a San Francisco activist and lobbyist who started the campaign to expose sexual harassment in Sacramento.She was also named Time Magazine's Person of the Year as part of the silence breakers.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.