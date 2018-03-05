  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Mom, 3-year-old daughter attacked on bus bound for Oakland

A mother was stabbed and a three-year-old girl was held at knifepoint on an Oakland Grayhound bus. Police are currently trying to determine what caused the incident. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A woman is under arrest after holding a 3-year-old girl at knifepoint and stabbing several people on a Greyhound bus headed to the Bay Area.

The bus left Las Vegas Monday morning and was bound for Oakland. Witnesses say the woman got on the bus in Bakersfield then attacked on Highway 99 just north of Tulare.

Passengers say the woman was talking to herself and acting strange. Then chaos unfolded and investigators say the woman stabbed the girl's mother. A few passengers then tackled her, and some were also stabbed.

A woman from El Sobrante was on the bus, and saw the whole thing, "The lady had the baby in her hand and was hitting the baby, hitting the baby. And the mother started screaming and was pulling the baby away from her and next thing I know I heard 'she has a knife', 'she has a knife.'"

The suspect sustained self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck.
