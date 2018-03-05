  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ALDON SMITH

Former Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio speaks out on treatment of Aldon Smith

San Francisco police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith following an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred Saturday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders have released pass rusher Aldon Smith after yet another run-in with the police. The team announced the move Monday as San Francisco Police say they have a warrant for his arrest in connection with a domestic violence allegation from Sunday.

His attorneys are dealing with the police to arrange a day and time to turn himself in.

Smith has been on the suspension list since Nov. 15 of 2016 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He's been arrested several times for drunken driving, vandalism, and domestic violence.

Raiders signed Aldon to a 2-year deal before 2016 season, but he was never cleared by the league to return from suspension.

Now, Aldon has access to NFL clinicians who can help him if he feels like he'll have a relapse.

But he cannot be in conctact with the Raiders during his suspension which means he goes un-monitored as he awaits his return to the league. He can't practice or workout with the team and has to stay away at a time when he needs structure.
The NFL wants players to show they can help themselves, but most people with addiction issues need help.

Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio tweeted:

The league needs to find a way to keep players monitored with structure, otherwise they will continue to find ways to get into trouble. People with addiction always find a new rock bottom -- and Aldon has reached his.

