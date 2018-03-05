Match for Africa brings Roger Federer fans to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Tennis fans flocked to the SAP Center Monday night for the rare chance to see tennis champion, Roger Federer, play in person.
It was the Roger Federer Foundation's fifth Match for Africa.
The event raises money for educational programs in Africa-to help lift children out of poverty.
"I believe in the power of people. We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands," said Federer. "With my foundation, we want to provide one million children with the opportunity for a quality education by the end of 2018. The Match for Africa 5 in San Jose will help us reach our ambitious goals. I am very grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with Bill Gates, who in my opinion is the world's leading philanthropist."
Gates was a celebrity guest... he played with Federer in a doubles match to kick things off.
Federer then went head-to-head with American Jack Sock in a best-of-three-sets match.
