  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Video shows 5-year-old girl dangling from Bear Mountain Ski Resort chairlift

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows a 5-year-old girl dangling from a chairlift before falling safely onto a tarp at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort. (KABC)

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. --
A dramatic video captured at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort showed a 5-year-old girl dangling from a chairlift before falling safely onto a tarp.

The parents of the young girl said she slipped from the chairlift Saturday morning not long after it started moving and the girl's ski instructor caught her by her hoodie. The ski instructor held onto the little girl, who became unconscious from being choked by her helmet and hoodie until the tarp was underneath her.

The father of the 5-year-old said the instructor was a hero for being able to keep the girl from being severely injured and falling off the lift.

RELATED: SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood

The girl's mother said she signed up her daughters, 5 and 7 years old, for all-day ski instructions on Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, rain and other moisture froze the chairlift, according to the parents, and it appeared the lift wasn't properly cleaned in the morning before people boarded it.

As the two girls and their ski instructor got on the lift, the safety bar wasn't brought down for an unknown reason and within minutes, the girl slipped from the chair and the instructor caught her hoodie.

The mother said it appeared the lift operator failed to stop the lift from moving despite her daughter dangling in the air until screams from other passengers caught the person's attention.

RELATED: Bay Area couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley resort near Lake Tahoe

When the lift was stopped, several staff members grabbed a tarp and held it under the little girl to catch her.

The girl suffered bruising on her neck from the hoodie and helmet, her mother said.

Bear Mountain officials said they were investigating the incident.

"We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our guests. We are looking into this incident and will do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening again," a statement said.

Click here for a look at the latest weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
childrenchild injuredski resortsskiingcaught on videosnowsouthern california
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video