No driver. No steering wheel. No brake pedal. No accelerator. No problem.Two EasyMile shuttles received their license plates from the DMV allowing them to become the first shared autonomous vehicles to travel on public roads in California.This morning, one of the shuttles made its first ride on to the public road within the Bishop Ranch business park in San Ramon.The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is leading the pilot demonstration project.Previously the shuttles were only being tested on private roads and parking lots.The goal is to have the EasyMile Shuttle help with the first and last mile connection to local transportation hubs and your workplace."The idea is door to door service to the BART station so you don't require parking and you can use transit," said Randy Iwasaki, the Executive Director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority.The CCTA says they are licensed to test two shuttles right now with a goal of getting 97 on the road by 2020.