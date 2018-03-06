  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FAMILY & PARENTING

Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier

EMBED </>More Videos

You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

The study finds babies who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

RELATED: The story behind the world's most common receiving blanket

The research was co-conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York. "Fathers are important in raising a child and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek. "Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby."

Dads who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days a month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

Click here to read the study.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysocietyparentingstudychildrenbaby
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose
Community helps Joshua Tree family buy a home
VIDEO: First glimpse of Walnut Creek quintuplets
Treasure Island Charter School Honors Late Mayor Ed Lee
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video