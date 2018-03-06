  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SNOW EMERGENCY

4 killed, 14 others trapped in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said four people have died and at least 14 others became trapped in the latest snowstorm to hit Lake Tahoe and parts of Southern California since Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tragedy strikes the slopes as winter conditions prove deadly at California ski resorts. So far, four people died and at least 14 others have become trapped in the snow since Thursday, according to authorities.

A mother and son from San Francisco are the latest to die in a ski resort accident near Lake Tahoe.

RELATED: SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood

The two were found buried under three feet of snow near the Kirkwood condominium complex where they were staying. Deputies believe snow slid from the roof and covered the two.

Photos from the Alpine County Sheriff's Department show just how much snow there was in the Sierra over the weekend.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes

It led to an avalanche at Squaw Valley and while five people got trapped, they survived. However, a snowboarder who was reported missing during a blizzard at Squaw Valley was found dead on Friday. The dangerous winter weather also claimed the life of a second snowboarder at the China Peak resort near Fresno.

Officials say the man was off the groomed run when he fell head first into deep powder and suffocated.

RELATED: Officials say missing snowboarder found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort

An avalanche buried another popular ski area in Mammoth Mountain near Yosemite on Saturday. A skier on the chair lift shot video just before it happened. In the video you can see, two skiers and six employees who were partially buried. There were no serious injuries.

And a 5-year old girl is recovering after she was nearly strangled after falling from a ski lift in Southern California. The girl slipped off her seat on the lift over the weekend at Bear Mountain Resort, but her ski instructor grabbed her by the hood of her jacket and held on for over a minute. The girl was then caught by bystanders with a tarp.

Click here for a look at recent snow emergencies across California and the U.S.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnowstormcaliforniaski resortslake tahoesierra nevadasnow emergencysearch and rescueavalancheblizzardLake TahoeSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
SF school grieves deaths of mother, son buried by snow in Kirkwood
Video shows girl dangling from Bear Mountain resort chairlift
SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood
Sierra snowpack way up, but still too low
Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed after 'major avalanche'
Bay Area couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley
March miracle in Tahoe mountains: Snow
Officials: Missing snowboarder found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort
SNOW EMERGENCY
10 injured when ski lift malfunctions
Some Bay Area flights impacted as nor'easter barrels through East Coast
SF school grieves deaths of mother, son buried by snow in Kirkwood
SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood
More snow emergency
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video