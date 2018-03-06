  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,400 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

995 Tully Rd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you're on a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.

In the carpeted apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4671 Albany Cir., #123 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4671 Albany Cir. It's listed for $2,370 / month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

995 Tully Rd. (Tropicana)




Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 995 Tully Rd. that's going for $2,333 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a balcony, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and great natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

345 Village Center Dr., #659 (North San Jose)




Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Dr. It's listed for $2,320 / month.

The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a swimming pool.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7145 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Located at 7145 Rainbow Dr., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,300/ month.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. There's also a private backyard. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos