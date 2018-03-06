What Will $2,400 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.
In the carpeted apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.
4671 Albany Cir., #123 (West San Jose)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4671 Albany Cir. It's listed for $2,370 / month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
995 Tully Rd. (Tropicana)
Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 995 Tully Rd. that's going for $2,333 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a balcony, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and great natural lighting. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
345 Village Center Dr., #659 (North San Jose)
Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Dr. It's listed for $2,320 / month.
The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has a swimming pool.
7145 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)
Located at 7145 Rainbow Dr., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,300/ month.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and built-in storage features. There's also a private backyard. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
