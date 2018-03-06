Amazon rolls out Whole Foods free delivery
Whole Foods is now offering free delivery for Amazon Prime members in San Francisco and parts of the East Bay and South Bay.
Free two-hour delivery applies to orders over $35. One-hour delivery is available for $8 extra.
The service has been available in Austin, Dallas, Cincinnati, and Virginia Beach for nearly a month. It just launched in the Bay Area and Atlanta today.
Amazon bought Whole Foods last year.
Target bumps worker pay
For the second time in less than a year, Target is bumping the minimum starting pay for workers.
All employees will receive at least $12 per hour starting in the spring. This comes after the retailer raised the starting pay to $11 last fall.
It doesn't stop there. The company's CEO says Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020.
Debit fraud rising
Debit card fraud is still on the rise. FICO reported today that debit fraud was up 10% last year.
That is less than the 70% rise in 2016, but still concerning. FICO said the number of hacked ATMs and merchant card readers also rose in 2017.
Card companies are working to stop fraud by making changes like implementing chip technology on the debit/credit cards and card readers.
Parents still helping millennials
Many parents are still helping millennials pay the bills.
A survey from Instamotor.com found nearly a quarter of millennials are receiving financial help from their parents to pay at least one bill. Almost 4 in 5 of those millennials who receive parental help don't currently live at home.
The most common bill paid by mom and dad? Phone bills, at 53%. That's followed by car insurance and utilities.
The study also found most millennials say their parents would help financially during an emergency, and have or would help pay for their wedding.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
