Fire under San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge snarls traffic as afternoon commute begins

Firefighters in San Francisco worked to extinguish a fire under the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Firefighters in San Francisco worked to extinguish a fire under the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP San Francisco tweeted around 2:45 p.m. that there was a fire under the Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island.

A San Francisco fire boat was spraying water on the underside of the bridge and CHP had at least some of the eastbound lanes blocked.

The fire appeared to be out as of 2:55 p.m. and all lanes were reopened shortly after.

