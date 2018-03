Renting In Oakland: What Will $1,800 Get You?

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)

According to rental site Zumper , the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,695, and median for a 1-bedroom recently decreased by 2.3 percent to $2,100.To make those numbers less abstract, we looked at the latest listings to see what a person can expect to find for $1,800/month in Oakland. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.1819 7th Ave., #12 (Ivy Hill)Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave. For an additional $100/month, off-street parking is available.In the unit, you can expect a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Feline friends are allowed, dogs, not so much.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 6315 Shattuck Ave. that's listed for $1,775/month. Located near the freeway and Ashby BART, it's also a little over a half a mile from Berkeley Bowl.The sunny first-floor, rear-facing unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and generous cabinet space. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749/month.When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.The unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, and an entertainment system that includes a Samsung 4K Smart flat panel TV, a Blu Ray Player, and an Apple TV. Couch potatoes are welcome, but cats and dogs are not.(See the full listing here .)---