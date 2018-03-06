  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Renting In Oakland: What Will $1,800 Get You?

1819 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,695, and median for a 1-bedroom recently decreased by 2.3 percent to $2,100.

To make those numbers less abstract, we looked at the latest listings to see what a person can expect to find for $1,800/month in Oakland. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1819 7th Ave., #12 (Ivy Hill)

Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave. For an additional $100/month, off-street parking is available.

In the unit, you can expect a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Feline friends are allowed, dogs, not so much.

(See the complete listing here.)

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 6315 Shattuck Ave. that's listed for $1,775/month. Located near the freeway and Ashby BART, it's also a little over a half a mile from Berkeley Bowl.

The sunny first-floor, rear-facing unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and generous cabinet space. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.

The unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, and an entertainment system that includes a Samsung 4K Smart flat panel TV, a Blu Ray Player, and an Apple TV. Couch potatoes are welcome, but cats and dogs are not.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos