  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Tenderloin Healthy Store Coalition Plans Sixth Market Makeover

Before and after images of Dalda's Market. | Photo: Tenderloin Healthy Corner Store Coalition

By Hoodline
A community-led effort to bring healthier foods to the Tenderloin plans to convert a sixth corner store this summer.

The Tenderloin Healthy Corner Store Coalition started in 2012 through a grant provided to the Vietnamese Youth Development Center. Youth involved with the grant launched an initiative to reduce the number of stores in District 6 that offer unhealthy products like low-nutrient food, cigarettes, and alcohol.

Their survey found more than 42 percent of the area's 46 corner stores lacked any fresh fruit or vegetables.
A map of Tenderloin corner stores and markets.

Initial efforts helped five corner stores change their inventory to offer healthier options, program manager Shelley Dyer told us.

Dyer is with the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, which partnered with city agencies like Healthy Retail SF and the mayor's office to support corner store conversions and hire part-time staff who build and maintain relationships with store owners.

As of this year, the coalition is a program of TNDC, Dyer said. It has worked with community members to select a sixth corner store for conversion in summer 2018, with a final selection slated for later this month.
Before and after photos of Radman's Produce Market on Turk Street.

Community members chose a store that has few healthy options and a high level of "less positive activity" going on just outside its doors, she said.

The store must be evaluated by the program's grocery consultant to determine what support is needed for conversion, and whether it has a high likelihood of success once it starts offering healthier options.

The program's part-time staff visits coalition-supported stores to ensure that produce and healthy food options are affordable and high-quality.

The last store to receive conversion support was Dalda's at the corner of Eddy and Turk streets.

Over two years, the coalition and its partners embarked on a full store redesign that expanded its produce section, moved unhealthy products above eye level, and added signage to promote healthy options. The project was the first time the program supported a full store reset, she said.
Customers noticed the new produce options available at Dalda's as early as 2015. | Photo: Julie T./Yelp

The other four converted Tenderloin stores are:
  • Radman's Produce Market, 201 Turk St.
  • Amigo's Market, 500 Ellis St.
  • Mid City Market, 868 Geary St.
  • Fox Market, 570 Larkin St.


Improvements tend to include the addition of dry produce and bulk food bins, new lighting, removing tobacco ads, and creating more prominent displays for healthy options, Dyer said.

The coalition meets at 220 Golden Gate Avenue on the fourth Thursday of each month from 3-4pm, with this month's meeting scheduled for March 22nd.

Tenderloin residents are also encouraged to join the steering committee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month from 1-2pm, also held at 220 Golden Gate Ave.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos