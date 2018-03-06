  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
CANNABIS WATCH

Use your nose to find the perfect wine and cannabis pairing

EMBED </>More Videos

Let your nose be your guide to find the perfect wine and cannabis match. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Northern California is home to Wine Country. But take a drive farther north into Mendocino and Humboldt counties and you will find cannabis country. That is where a lot of marijuana is grown in California.

And just like wine, cannabis growers are taking advantage of the special growing conditions in those areas to cultivate marijuana with aromas that are very familiar to wine aficionados.

RELATED: Cannabis-themed wedding could be the start of smoking hot trend

Phrases like "complex fruity aromas" and "earthy undertones" are being used to describe different types of cannabis flowers.

If you are looking to consume cannabis with wine, it is best to match up the aromas for a better pairing.

RELATED: Cannabis cooks taste success in legalization

Jamie Evans, founder of The Herb Somm, recommends using your sense of smell to match the aromas in wine to the terpenes (fragrant oils) in cannabis.

Begin by smelling the wine to identify the most prominent aromas that are in the glass. Then smell the terpene profiles in the cannabis. Look for characteristics that are similar to the wine.

"Once you identify a match, use a water pipe or vaporizer to smoke the cannabis first, then drink the wine," recommends Jamie Evans, founder of The Herb Somm.

RELATED: Michelin-style private dinners with cannabis

Be aware that alcohol enhances the effects of THC in cannabis. To avoid ill effects, it is recommended to begin the pairing with cannabis and wait to feel its effects before consuming alcohol.

Click here for more stories related to cannabis.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcannabis watchmarijuanawinewine industryabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wine pairings with a cannabis twist
Know your terpenes to identify the aromas of cannabis
Michelin-style private dinners with cannabis
Cannabis cooks taste success in legalization
RECIPE: Cannabis smoothie
RECIPE: Kale salad with cannabis vinaigrette
CANNABIS WATCH
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
Cannabis connoisseurs pairing wine with weed
Know your terpenes to identify the aromas of cannabis
Wine pairings with a cannabis twist
More cannabis watch
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video