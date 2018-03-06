Dictionary.com adds hundreds of emojis to site

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Texters brace yourselves, non-verbal communication just took a huge digital step forward.
On Tuesday, Dictionary.com officially announced it has added hundreds of emojis to its site.
This is major because it's the first time ever a dictionary has published summaries or definitions for emojis.
A few include the eyes emoji, which we all know is really the side-eye and the upside-down face emoji, which can indicate silliness or passive aggression.
Then, there is also the red heart emoji that we all love. It can used to express gratitude, hope or flirtatiousness.
