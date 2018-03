Dictionary.com adds hundreds of emojis to site

Texters brace yourselves, non-verbal communication just took a huge digital step forward.On Tuesday, Dictionary.com officially announced it has added hundreds of emojis to its site.This is major because it's the first time ever a dictionary has published summaries or definitions for emojis.A few include the eyes emoji, which we all know is really the side-eye and the upside-down face emoji, which can indicate silliness or passive aggression.Then, there is also the red heart emoji that we all love. It can used to express gratitude, hope or flirtatiousness.